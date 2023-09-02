On Saturday, Ji-Hwan Bae (coming off going 1-for-5) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Rom. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Drew Rom

Drew Rom TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae has 13 doubles, two home runs and 24 walks while hitting .239.

Bae is batting .263 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Bae has had a hit in 44 of 82 games this season (53.7%), including multiple hits 14 times (17.1%).

In 82 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.

Bae has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (19.5%), with two or more RBI in six of them (7.3%).

In 37.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (11.0%).

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 43 .237 AVG .241 .305 OBP .310 .316 SLG .312 7 XBH 8 1 HR 1 14 RBI 9 33/12 K/BB 37/12 12 SB 10

Cardinals Pitching Rankings