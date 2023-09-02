On Saturday, Ji-Hwan Bae (coming off going 1-for-5) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Rom. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Drew Rom
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae has 13 doubles, two home runs and 24 walks while hitting .239.
  • Bae is batting .263 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • Bae has had a hit in 44 of 82 games this season (53.7%), including multiple hits 14 times (17.1%).
  • In 82 games played this season, he has homered in only two of them.
  • Bae has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (19.5%), with two or more RBI in six of them (7.3%).
  • In 37.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (11.0%).

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 43
.237 AVG .241
.305 OBP .310
.316 SLG .312
7 XBH 8
1 HR 1
14 RBI 9
33/12 K/BB 37/12
12 SB 10

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.66).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 136 home runs (one per game), the least in baseball.
  • Rom (0-2) starts for the Cardinals, his third this season.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
