Jack Suwinski vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 2
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jack Suwinski, with a slugging percentage of .355 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Drew Rom on the hill, September 2 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Drew Rom
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski has 17 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 64 walks while batting .206.
- In 46.1% of his games this year (53 of 115), Suwinski has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (14.8%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 15.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Suwinski has driven in a run in 36 games this year (31.3%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (10.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored a run in 41 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|56
|.191
|AVG
|.221
|.316
|OBP
|.349
|.362
|SLG
|.529
|18
|XBH
|22
|7
|HR
|15
|23
|RBI
|33
|74/33
|K/BB
|71/31
|7
|SB
|2
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 7.8 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.66).
- The Cardinals give up the fewest home runs in baseball (136 total, one per game).
- Rom (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals, his third this season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the left-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
