The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Bryan Reynolds (.261 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Drew Rom and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Drew Rom

Drew Rom TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.465) and total hits (126) this season.

He ranks 59th in batting average, 86th in on base percentage, and 42nd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.

Reynolds has gotten a hit in 86 of 120 games this season (71.7%), including 31 multi-hit games (25.8%).

He has gone deep in 17 games this year (14.2%), homering in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 42 games this season (35.0%), Reynolds has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (12.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 52 times this season (43.3%), including 11 games with multiple runs (9.2%).

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 61 .240 AVG .289 .318 OBP .332 .389 SLG .537 21 XBH 31 6 HR 13 28 RBI 38 44/24 K/BB 63/17 3 SB 7

Cardinals Pitching Rankings