Andrew McCutchen (.289 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points below season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Rom.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen has 94 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .367.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 104th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 16th and he is 118th in slugging.

In 57.8% of his 109 games this season, McCutchen has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 109 games he has played this season, he's homered in 12 of them (11.0%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

McCutchen has an RBI in 27 of 109 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 38.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.2%.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 53 .271 AVG .219 .380 OBP .353 .397 SLG .372 15 XBH 14 5 HR 7 21 RBI 20 50/35 K/BB 49/37 5 SB 5

