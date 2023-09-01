West Virginia BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Never used BetMGM before? Getting started is easy. To sign up, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Simply follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the process.

If you're wanting to bet on a game matchup today but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Betting the moneyline, spread, and over/under are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with -110 odds and the team you picked does win, you'd get back $19.

While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a better payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the wager.

A simpler way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the end of the game. It's that simple.

Games to Bet on Today

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ABC, ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ABC, ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Nuggets (-6.5)

Nuggets (-6.5) Nuggets Moneyline: -275

-275 Warriors Moneyline: +220

+220 Total: 233.5

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

CBS (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-10.5)

Chiefs (-10.5) Chiefs Moneyline: -600

-600 Raiders Moneyline: +425

+425 Total: 40.5

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

FOX (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Eagles (-13.5)

Eagles (-13.5) Eagles Moneyline: -900

-900 Giants Moneyline: +600

+600 Total: 43

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Bucks (-3.5)

Bucks (-3.5) Bucks Moneyline: -165

-165 Knicks Moneyline: +140

+140 Total: 241.5

Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Lakers

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California TV Channel: ABC, ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ABC, ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Celtics (-2.5)

Celtics (-2.5) Celtics Moneyline: -150

-150 Lakers Moneyline: +125

+125 Total: 234.5

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Suns (-4.5)

Suns (-4.5) Suns Moneyline: -185

-185 Mavericks Moneyline: +150

+150 Total: 237.5

Baltimore Ravens vs. San Francisco 49ers

League: NFL

NFL Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Location: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California TV Channel: ABC (Watch on Fubo)

ABC (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: 49ers (-6)

49ers (-6) 49ers Moneyline: -275

-275 Ravens Moneyline: +220

+220 Total: 46.5

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Heat (-2.5)

Heat (-2.5) Heat Moneyline: -150

-150 76ers Moneyline: +125

+125 Total: 226.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.