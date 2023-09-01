West Virginia BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

Never played on BetMGM before? Getting started is easy. To register, all you need is a computer or mobile device, plus a method of payment for your first deposit. Simply follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will take you through the sign-up process.

Wanting to wager on one of today's matchups but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, spread, and over/under. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win. It's that simple! If the team you picked does bring home the win, and you bet $10 on odds of -110, you'd get $19 back.

While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the point spread can offer a bigger payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the winning side of the bet.

Wagering on the over/under, or point total, is a much easier way to bet. Just pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the conclusion of the game.

East Tennessee State Buccaneers vs. Utah State Aggies

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Logan, Utah

Logan, Utah TV Channel: MW Network

MW Network Spread Favorite: Utah State (-17.5)

Utah State (-17.5) Total: 143.5

Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV Channel: Space City Home Network, BSSW (Watch on Fubo)

Space City Home Network, BSSW (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Rockets (-8.5)

Rockets (-8.5) Rockets Moneyline: -350

-350 Mavericks Moneyline: +280

+280 Total: 225.5

Fresno State Bulldogs vs. San Francisco Dons

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: San Francisco (-11.5)

San Francisco (-11.5) Total: 130.5

Marist Red Foxes vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana TV Channel: ACC Network (Watch on Fubo)

ACC Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Notre Dame (-5.5)

Notre Dame (-5.5) Total: 125.5

Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SportsNet (Watch on Fubo)

NBCS-PH, SportsNet (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: 76ers (-8.5)

76ers (-8.5) 76ers Moneyline: -350

-350 Raptors Moneyline: +260

+260 Total: 229.5

SMU Mustangs vs. Murray State Racers

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Location: Murray, Kentucky

Murray, Kentucky TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Murray State (-5.5)

Murray State (-5.5) Total: 139.5

New Mexico State Aggies vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Tulsa (-6.5)

Tulsa (-6.5) Total: 146.5

Chattanooga Mocs vs. Milwaukee Panthers

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: Milwaukee (-3.5)

Milwaukee (-3.5) Total: 151.5

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Detroit Red Wings

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: NBCS-PH+,BSDET,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo)

NBCS-PH+,BSDET,ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) Moneyline Favorite: Red Wings (-140)

Red Wings (-140) Moneyline Underdog: Flyers (+115)

Flyers (+115) Total: 6

Montana State Bobcats vs. CSU Northridge Matadors

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Northridge, California

Northridge, California TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

Watch on ESPN+ Spread Favorite: CSU Northridge (-5.5)

CSU Northridge (-5.5) Total: 144.5

