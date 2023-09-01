West Virginia BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

Wanting to use BetMGM to make a wager? Signing up is easy. Just get your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will walk you through the sign-up process.

Have the desire to bet on one of today's games but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.

Although it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a bigger payout or better chance to win in certain situations. If a team, for example, is +3, the +3 means that they must win, tie, or lose by no more than the spread amount to "cover." But if their opponent wins by more than the spread, then they will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.

Wagering on the over/under, or point total, is a much simpler way to bet. Just pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be above or below a particular number at the conclusion of the game. Let's say you bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110. You'd get back $19 if you pick correctly.

Games in West Virginia Today

UTSA Roadrunners vs. Marshall Thundering Herd

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Frisco, Texas

Frisco, Texas TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Marshall (-12)

Marshall (-12) Marshall Moneyline: -500

-500 UTSA Moneyline: +375

+375 Total: 51.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.