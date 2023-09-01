West Virginia BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

If you haven't used BetMGM before but have been wanting to give it a shot, getting started is easy. First, use your computer, phone, or mobile device to sign up, and ensure you have a method of payment ready to make your first deposit. Then just click our link and let the BetMGM site or app take you through the registration process.

Have the urge to wager on one of today's games but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.

Although it can be a tad more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a bigger payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.

An easier way to bet is to wager on a game's over/under (or point total). All you have to do is pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams will be higher or lower than the set "total" at the end of the contest. It's that simple. As an example, let's say you bet $10 on the over (with odds of -110). If you pick correctly, you'd get back $19.

Games to Bet on Today

Detroit Pistons vs. Houston Rockets

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV Channel: Space City Home Network, BSDET (Watch on Fubo)

Space City Home Network, BSDET (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Rockets (-7.5)

Rockets (-7.5) Rockets Moneyline: -350

-350 Pistons Moneyline: +260

+260 Total: 226.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New York Knicks

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, BSN (Watch on Fubo)

NBA TV, MSG, BSN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Timberwolves (-1.5)

Timberwolves (-1.5) Timberwolves Moneyline: -125

-125 Knicks Moneyline: +105

+105 Total: 223.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Texas Longhorns vs. Washington Huskies

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 8:45 PM ET

8:45 PM ET Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Spread Favorite: Washington (-3.5)

Washington (-3.5) Washington Moneyline: -175

-175 Texas Moneyline: +145

+145 Total: 63.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: BSWI, BSIN (Watch on Fubo)

BSWI, BSIN (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Bucks (-7.5)

Bucks (-7.5) Bucks Moneyline: -300

-300 Pacers Moneyline: +230

+230 Total: 259.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

UT Arlington Mavericks vs. Texas Longhorns

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas TV Channel: LHN

LHN Spread Favorite: Texas (-18.5)

Texas (-18.5) Total: 145.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah TV Channel: KJZZ, BSSW (Watch on Fubo)

KJZZ, BSSW (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Mavericks (-3.5)

Mavericks (-3.5) Mavericks Moneyline: -150

-150 Jazz Moneyline: +125

+125 Total: 245.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Hampton Pirates vs. Drexel Dragons

League: NCAAMBB

NCAAMBB Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Drexel (-14.5)

Drexel (-14.5) Total: 139.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Seattle Kraken

League: NHL

NHL Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: ,

, TV Channel: TNT,Max

TNT,Max Moneyline Favorite: Golden Knights (-145)

Golden Knights (-145) Moneyline Underdog: Kraken (+120)

Kraken (+120) Total: 6

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Wisconsin Badgers vs. LSU Tigers

League: NCAAFB

NCAAFB Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida TV Channel: ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN2 (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: LSU (-8.5)

LSU (-8.5) LSU Moneyline: -350

-350 Wisconsin Moneyline: +270

+270 Total: 56.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors

League: NBA

NBA Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: SportsNet, BSOH (Watch on Fubo)

SportsNet, BSOH (Watch on Fubo) Spread Favorite: Raptors (-1.5)

Raptors (-1.5) Raptors Moneyline: -120

-120 Cavaliers Moneyline: +100

+100 Total: 224.5

Click here for picks and predictions on this game!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.