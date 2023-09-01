Steelers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At the moment the Pittsburgh Steelers are 18th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +6000.
Steelers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +450
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6000
Pittsburgh Betting Insights
- Pittsburgh put together a 10-6-1 ATS record last year.
- Last season, seven Steelers games hit the over.
- Pittsburgh compiled 322.6 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 23rd in the . On defense, it ranked 13th, surrendering 330.4 yards per contest.
- At home last season, the Steelers were 4-4. On the road, they were 5-4.
- Pittsburgh went 5-6 as underdogs and 4-2 as favorites.
- In the AFC North the Steelers were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 5-7.
Steelers Impact Players
- On the ground, Najee Harris had seven touchdowns and 1,034 yards (60.8 per game) last year.
- Harris also had 41 receptions for 229 yards and three TDs.
- Kenny Pickett passed for 2,404 yards (184.9 per game), completing 63.0% of his passes, with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions in 13 games.
- On the ground, Pickett scored three touchdowns and picked up 237 yards.
- In 17 games a season ago, George Pickens had 52 receptions for 801 yards (47.1 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Diontae Johnson had 86 catches for 882 yards (51.9 per game) and zero touchdowns in 17 games.
- Alex Highsmith had 63 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 14.5 sacks, and one pass defended last year.
Steelers Player Futures
2023-24 Steelers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|49ers
|-
|+1000
|2
|September 18
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|3
|September 24
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|@ Texans
|-
|+20000
|5
|October 8
|Ravens
|-
|+1800
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|October 22
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|8
|October 29
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|9
|November 2
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|10
|November 12
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|11
|November 19
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|12
|November 26
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1100
|13
|December 3
|Cardinals
|-
|+40000
|14
|December 7
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
|16
|December 23
|Bengals
|-
|+1100
|17
|December 31
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+3500
|18
|January 7
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
