You can find player prop bet odds for Bryan Reynolds, Nolan Arenado and other players on the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals before their matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Friday at Busch Stadium.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Mitch Keller Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Keller Stats

The Pirates' Mitch Keller (11-8) will make his 28th start of the season.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Keller will look to finish five or more innings for the 27th start in a row.

In 27 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

The 27-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (4.01), 34th in WHIP (1.253), and 14th in K/9 (9.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cubs Aug. 25 8.0 4 0 0 6 1 at Twins Aug. 19 6.0 7 2 2 12 1 vs. Reds Aug. 13 6.0 5 2 1 7 3 vs. Braves Aug. 8 5.0 9 3 3 4 0 at Brewers Aug. 3 5.0 9 8 8 5 3

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 125 hits with 28 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs, 41 walks and 65 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .265/.326/.467 on the season.

Reynolds hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .286 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Aug. 30 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 at Royals Aug. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 26 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 1 vs. Cubs Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Hayes Stats

Ke'Bryan Hayes has 104 hits with 22 doubles, six triples, 11 home runs, 24 walks and 52 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a slash line of .269/.310/.442 so far this year.

Hayes has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .474 with a double, two home runs, four walks and six RBI.

Hayes Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Aug. 29 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Royals Aug. 28 4-for-4 1 0 1 5 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 26 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Cubs Aug. 25 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 24 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 35 walks and 87 RBI (136 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .276/.323/.491 slash line on the season.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Aug. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 141 hits with 26 doubles, 22 home runs, 70 walks and 69 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashing .278/.368/.460 on the season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Aug. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 29 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Aug. 28 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 at Phillies Aug. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Phillies Aug. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

