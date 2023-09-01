Mitch Keller will take the hill for the Pittsburgh Pirates (61-73) on Friday, September 1 against the St. Louis Cardinals (58-76), who will answer with Dakota Hudson. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:15 PM ET at Busch Stadium.

The favored Pirates have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at -105. The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Keller - PIT (11-8, 4.01 ERA) vs Hudson - STL (5-1, 4.41 ERA)

Pirates vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have been favorites in 23 games this season and won 15 (65.2%) of those contests.

The Pirates have gone 15-8 (winning 65.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Pittsburgh.

Over the last 10 games, the Pirates were named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just two times, and they won both games.

Over its last 10 outings, Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 56 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (42.9%) in those contests.

The Cardinals have a mark of 20-26 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 1-5 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bryan Reynolds 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+180) Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Ke'Bryan Hayes 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195) Liover Peguero 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+200) Jack Suwinski 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+180)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 4th Win NL Central +100000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.