Friday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals (58-76) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (61-73) at Busch Stadium is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Cardinals taking home the win. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET on September 1.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Pirates will send Mitch Keller (11-8) to the mound, while Dakota Hudson (5-1) will get the nod for the Cardinals.

Pirates vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Friday, September 1, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cardinals 6, Pirates 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and won both contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Pirates have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Pirates have entered the game as favorites 23 times this season and won 15, or 65.2%, of those games.

This season Pittsburgh has won 15 of its 23 games, or 65.2%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The Pirates have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Pittsburgh has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 562 (4.2 per game).

The Pirates' 4.52 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates Schedule