Liover Peguero vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Liover Peguero (.343 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Royals.
Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Liover Peguero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Liover Peguero At The Plate
- Peguero has three doubles, six home runs and seven walks while batting .248.
- Peguero has reached base via a hit in 16 games this season (of 31 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.
- In six games this year, he has homered (19.4%, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Peguero has an RBI in 11 of 31 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 41.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (9.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|.292
|AVG
|.211
|.340
|OBP
|.262
|.500
|SLG
|.404
|4
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|8
|19/3
|K/BB
|17/4
|3
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 7.9 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.69 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 136 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Hudson (5-1) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his seventh start of the season. He has a 4.41 ERA in 49 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.41, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .263 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.