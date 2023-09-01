The Pittsburgh Pirates and Liover Peguero (.343 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Royals.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Explore More About This Game

Liover Peguero At The Plate

Peguero has three doubles, six home runs and seven walks while batting .248.

Peguero has reached base via a hit in 16 games this season (of 31 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

In six games this year, he has homered (19.4%, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish).

Peguero has an RBI in 11 of 31 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 41.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (9.7%).

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 .292 AVG .211 .340 OBP .262 .500 SLG .404 4 XBH 5 3 HR 3 12 RBI 8 19/3 K/BB 17/4 3 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings