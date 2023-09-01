Ke'Bryan Hayes vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ke'Bryan Hayes (.413 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 103 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Royals.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is batting .269 with 22 doubles, six triples, 11 home runs and 24 walks.
- Hayes has gotten a hit in 64 of 97 games this year (66.0%), including 30 multi-hit games (30.9%).
- In 11 games this year, he has hit a home run (11.3%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).
- In 29 games this season (29.9%), Hayes has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (13.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 38 of 97 games this year, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|49
|.323
|AVG
|.217
|.358
|OBP
|.264
|.550
|SLG
|.338
|25
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|4
|33
|RBI
|19
|32/11
|K/BB
|50/13
|4
|SB
|5
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.69 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (136 total, one per game).
- Hudson (5-1 with a 4.41 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his seventh of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.41, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .263 against him.
