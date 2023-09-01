Ji-Hwan Bae vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Ji-Hwan Bae -- batting .219 with three doubles, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Dakota Hudson on the mound, on September 1 at 8:15 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Royals.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae is hitting .240 with 13 doubles, two home runs and 24 walks.
- Bae has picked up a hit in 43 of 81 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.
- He has gone deep in two of 81 games played this year, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Bae has had an RBI in 16 games this year (19.8%), including six multi-RBI outings (7.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 31 times this year (38.3%), including nine games with multiple runs (11.1%).
Other Pirates Players vs the Cardinals
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|42
|.237
|AVG
|.243
|.305
|OBP
|.313
|.316
|SLG
|.316
|7
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|9
|33/12
|K/BB
|36/12
|12
|SB
|9
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 7.9 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.69 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 136 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Hudson (5-1) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.41 ERA in 49 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.41, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .263 against him.
