Ji-Hwan Bae -- batting .219 with three doubles, five walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Dakota Hudson on the mound, on September 1 at 8:15 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Royals.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson

Dakota Hudson TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae is hitting .240 with 13 doubles, two home runs and 24 walks.

Bae has picked up a hit in 43 of 81 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.

He has gone deep in two of 81 games played this year, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.

Bae has had an RBI in 16 games this year (19.8%), including six multi-RBI outings (7.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 31 times this year (38.3%), including nine games with multiple runs (11.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Pirates Players vs the Cardinals

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 42 .237 AVG .243 .305 OBP .313 .316 SLG .316 7 XBH 8 1 HR 1 14 RBI 9 33/12 K/BB 36/12 12 SB 9

Cardinals Pitching Rankings