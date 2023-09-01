Jason Delay vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday, Jason Delay and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals and Dakota Hudson, with the first pitch at 8:15 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on August 27 against the Cubs) he went 0-for-3.
Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Cardinals Player Props
|Pirates vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Pirates vs Cardinals Odds
|Pirates vs Cardinals Prediction
|How to Watch Pirates vs Cardinals
Jason Delay At The Plate
- Delay is batting .272 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks.
- Delay has had a hit in 25 of 47 games this season (53.2%), including multiple hits nine times (19.1%).
- He has gone deep in only one game this season.
- In 11 games this year (23.4%), Delay has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (8.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 12 times this season (25.5%), including three games with multiple runs (6.4%).
Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|22
|.264
|AVG
|.281
|.329
|OBP
|.338
|.306
|SLG
|.469
|3
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|9
|14/6
|K/BB
|20/5
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 7.9 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.69).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 136 home runs (one per game), the fewest in the league.
- The Cardinals are sending Hudson (5-1) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 4.41 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 49 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.41, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .263 against him.
