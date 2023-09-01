Friday, Jason Delay and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals and Dakota Hudson, with the first pitch at 8:15 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on August 27 against the Cubs) he went 0-for-3.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Jason Delay At The Plate

  • Delay is batting .272 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks.
  • Delay has had a hit in 25 of 47 games this season (53.2%), including multiple hits nine times (19.1%).
  • He has gone deep in only one game this season.
  • In 11 games this year (23.4%), Delay has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (8.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least once 12 times this season (25.5%), including three games with multiple runs (6.4%).

Other Pirates Players vs the Cardinals

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
25 GP 22
.264 AVG .281
.329 OBP .338
.306 SLG .469
3 XBH 9
0 HR 1
7 RBI 9
14/6 K/BB 20/5
0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 7.9 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
  • The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.69).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 136 home runs (one per game), the fewest in the league.
  • The Cardinals are sending Hudson (5-1) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 5-1 with a 4.41 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 49 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.41, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .263 against him.
