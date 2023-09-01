Friday, Jason Delay and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals and Dakota Hudson, with the first pitch at 8:15 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on August 27 against the Cubs) he went 0-for-3.

Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Friday, September 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson

Dakota Hudson TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Jason Delay At The Plate

Delay is batting .272 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks.

Delay has had a hit in 25 of 47 games this season (53.2%), including multiple hits nine times (19.1%).

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

In 11 games this year (23.4%), Delay has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (8.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 12 times this season (25.5%), including three games with multiple runs (6.4%).

Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 22 .264 AVG .281 .329 OBP .338 .306 SLG .469 3 XBH 9 0 HR 1 7 RBI 9 14/6 K/BB 20/5 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings