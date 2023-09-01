Andrew McCutchen vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 1
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Friday, Andrew McCutchen (hitting .189 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Dakota Hudson. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.367) this season, fueled by 94 hits.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 100th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 19th and he is 115th in slugging.
- In 58.3% of his games this year (63 of 108), McCutchen has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (21.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 11.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- McCutchen has driven home a run in 26 games this season (24.1%), including more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 38.0% of his games this season (41 of 108), with two or more runs 10 times (9.3%).
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|52
|.271
|AVG
|.220
|.380
|OBP
|.354
|.397
|SLG
|.374
|15
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|19
|50/35
|K/BB
|49/37
|5
|SB
|5
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.69 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals allow the fewest home runs in baseball (136 total, one per game).
- Hudson (5-1) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his seventh start of the season. He has a 4.41 ERA in 49 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty went 5 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.41, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .263 against him.
