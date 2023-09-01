On Friday, Alfonso Rivas (.280 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Dakota Hudson. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, September 1, 2023

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson

Dakota Hudson TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Alfonso Rivas At The Plate

Rivas has six doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks while batting .197.

Rivas has picked up a hit in 38.5% of his 26 games this year, with multiple hits in 11.5% of them.

He has hit a long ball in two of 26 games played this season, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

In five games this year, Rivas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in six games this season (23.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 11 .185 AVG .194 .207 OBP .341 .333 SLG .444 2 XBH 6 1 HR 1 2 RBI 4 9/1 K/BB 13/5 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings