Big 12 teams are in action for 14 games in Week 1 of the 2023 college football season. A couple of the best bets available for parlay options or standalone wagers, according to our computer model, include taking TCU -20.5 against Colorado as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the Texas State vs. Baylor matchup.

Bet on all Big 12 games with BetMGM!

Best Week 1 Big 12 Spread Bets

Pick: TCU -20.5 vs. Colorado

Matchup: Colorado Buffaloes at TCU Horned Frogs

Colorado Buffaloes at TCU Horned Frogs Projected Favorite & Spread: TCU by 40.9 points

TCU by 40.9 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: September 2

September 2 TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Houston +2 vs. UTSA

Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at Houston Cougars

UTSA Roadrunners at Houston Cougars Projected Favorite & Spread: Houston by 1.5 points

Houston by 1.5 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: September 2

September 2 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Texas State +27.5 vs. Baylor

Matchup: Texas State Bobcats at Baylor Bears

Texas State Bobcats at Baylor Bears Projected Favorite & Spread: Baylor by 26 points

Baylor by 26 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: September 2

September 2 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Make your Big 12 spread pick now through BetMGM.

Best Week 1 Big 12 Total Bets

Under 61.5 - Texas State vs. Baylor

Matchup: Texas State Bobcats at Baylor Bears

Texas State Bobcats at Baylor Bears Projected Total: 53 points

53 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: September 2

September 2 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Over 50.5 - West Virginia vs. Penn State

Matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers at Penn State Nittany Lions

West Virginia Mountaineers at Penn State Nittany Lions Projected Total: 58.4 points

58.4 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: September 2

September 2 TV Channel: NBC/Peacock (Stream on Fubo)

Over 59.5 - UTSA vs. Houston

Matchup: UTSA Roadrunners at Houston Cougars

UTSA Roadrunners at Houston Cougars Projected Total: 65 points

65 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: September 2

September 2 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)

Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.

Final 2022 Big 12 Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G TCU 13-2 (9-0 Big 12) 38.8 / 29.0 455.0 / 408.2 Kansas State 10-4 (7-2 Big 12) 32.3 / 21.9 418.8 / 375.1 Texas 8-5 (6-3 Big 12) 34.5 / 21.6 429.4 / 368.5 Texas Tech 8-5 (5-4 Big 12) 34.2 / 29.2 461.5 / 425.5 Oklahoma State 7-6 (4-5 Big 12) 30.6 / 28.9 405.2 / 435.7 Baylor 6-7 (4-5 Big 12) 32.2 / 26.8 413.8 / 371.0 Oklahoma 6-7 (3-6 Big 12) 32.8 / 30.0 474.0 / 461.0 Kansas 6-7 (3-6 Big 12) 35.6 / 35.5 437.9 / 468.5 West Virginia 5-7 (3-6 Big 12) 30.6 / 32.9 398.2 / 412.3 Iowa State 4-8 (1-8 Big 12) 20.2 / 20.3 369.8 / 285.6

Watch Big 12 games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.