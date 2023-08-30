Vinny Capra vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Vinny Capra, who went 0-for-1 last time out, take on Angel Zerpa and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Cubs.
Vinny Capra Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Angel Zerpa
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Vinny Capra At The Plate
- Capra is hitting .167 with a walk.
- Capra has had a hit in a game twice this season, in six games played, but it was a single hit each time.
- In six games played this year, he has not homered.
- Capra has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Vinny Capra Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|.250
|AVG
|.000
|.250
|OBP
|.200
|.250
|SLG
|.000
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|2/0
|K/BB
|0/1
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.18 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (173 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Royals are sending Zerpa (1-2) out for his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the lefty threw one inning against the Seattle Mariners, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.
