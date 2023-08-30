How to Watch the Pirates vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 30
Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates will meet Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium, at 8:10 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates have hit the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball this season (129).
- Pittsburgh has the fifth-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.387).
- The Pirates' .235 batting average ranks 27th in MLB.
- Pittsburgh has the No. 23 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.2 runs per game (558 total runs).
- The Pirates' .314 on-base percentage is 21st in MLB.
- The Pirates' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 21st in MLB.
- Pittsburgh's pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Pittsburgh has a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates average baseball's 22nd-ranked WHIP (1.388).
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Pirates will send Andre Jackson (0-1) out to make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed six innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/25/2023
|Cubs
|W 2-1
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Kyle Hendricks
|8/26/2023
|Cubs
|L 10-6
|Home
|Colin Selby
|Jordan Wicks
|8/27/2023
|Cubs
|L 10-1
|Home
|Bailey Falter
|Javier Assad
|8/28/2023
|Royals
|W 5-0
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Zack Greinke
|8/29/2023
|Royals
|W 6-3
|Away
|Colin Selby
|Cole Ragans
|8/30/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Andre Jackson
|Angel Zerpa
|9/1/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|-
|Dakota Hudson
|9/2/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Bailey Falter
|Drew Rom
|9/3/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Adam Wainwright
|9/4/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|-
|Corbin Burnes
|9/5/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Brandon Woodruff
