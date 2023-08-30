Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates will meet Salvador Perez and the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium, at 8:10 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball this season (129).

Pittsburgh has the fifth-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.387).

The Pirates' .235 batting average ranks 27th in MLB.

Pittsburgh has the No. 23 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.2 runs per game (558 total runs).

The Pirates' .314 on-base percentage is 21st in MLB.

The Pirates' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 21st in MLB.

Pittsburgh's pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Pittsburgh has a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Pirates average baseball's 22nd-ranked WHIP (1.388).

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will send Andre Jackson (0-1) out to make his third start of the season.

The right-hander last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed six innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 8/25/2023 Cubs W 2-1 Home Mitch Keller Kyle Hendricks 8/26/2023 Cubs L 10-6 Home Colin Selby Jordan Wicks 8/27/2023 Cubs L 10-1 Home Bailey Falter Javier Assad 8/28/2023 Royals W 5-0 Away Johan Oviedo Zack Greinke 8/29/2023 Royals W 6-3 Away Colin Selby Cole Ragans 8/30/2023 Royals - Away Andre Jackson Angel Zerpa 9/1/2023 Cardinals - Away - Dakota Hudson 9/2/2023 Cardinals - Away Bailey Falter Drew Rom 9/3/2023 Cardinals - Away Johan Oviedo Adam Wainwright 9/4/2023 Brewers - Home - Corbin Burnes 9/5/2023 Brewers - Home Mitch Keller Brandon Woodruff

