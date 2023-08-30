Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals will see Andre Jackson starting for the Pittsburgh Pirates in the final game of a three-game series, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Royals as -110 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Pirates -110 moneyline odds. The total is 9 runs for this matchup.

Pirates vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 9 -110 -110 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have posted a mark of 4-5.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Pirates and their foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The last 10 Pirates games have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have won in 45, or 42.1%, of the 107 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Pittsburgh has entered 107 games this season as the underdog by -110 or more and is 45-62 in those contests.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

So far this season, Pittsburgh and its opponents have hit the over in 73 of its 133 games with a total.

The Pirates are 10-5-0 against the spread in their 15 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-36 28-37 23-31 37-41 41-48 19-24

