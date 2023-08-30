Wednesday's game that pits the Kansas City Royals (41-93) against the Pittsburgh Pirates (60-73) at Kauffman Stadium is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Royals. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on August 30.

The Pirates will call on Andre Jackson (0-1) against the Royals and Angel Zerpa (1-2).

Pirates vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Pirates vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Royals 6, Pirates 5.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Pirates have been favored just once and won that contest.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Pirates' last 10 games.

The Pirates have won 14, or 63.6%, of the 22 games they've played as favorites this season.

Pittsburgh has a record of 13-7 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Pirates.

Pittsburgh has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 558 (4.2 per game).

The Pirates have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.

Pirates Schedule