The Pittsburgh Pirates and Liover Peguero (.294 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Angel Zerpa and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a home run) in his previous game against the Royals.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Liover Peguero At The Plate

Peguero is hitting .248 with two doubles, six home runs and seven walks.

Peguero has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this year (15 of 30), with more than one hit eight times (26.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 20.0% of his games this year, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

Peguero has picked up an RBI in 36.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 23.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 12 of 30 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 15 .292 AVG .208 .340 OBP .263 .500 SLG .396 4 XBH 4 3 HR 3 12 RBI 8 19/3 K/BB 16/4 3 SB 1

