Liover Peguero vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Liover Peguero (.294 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Angel Zerpa and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a home run) in his previous game against the Royals.
Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Angel Zerpa
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Liover Peguero? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Liover Peguero At The Plate
- Peguero is hitting .248 with two doubles, six home runs and seven walks.
- Peguero has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this year (15 of 30), with more than one hit eight times (26.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 20.0% of his games this year, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Peguero has picked up an RBI in 36.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 23.3% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 12 of 30 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Pirates Players vs the Royals
- Click Here for Bryan Reynolds
- Click Here for Ji-Hwan Bae
- Click Here for Jack Suwinski
- Click Here for Ke'Bryan Hayes
- Click Here for Andrew McCutchen
- Click Here for Connor Joe
Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|.292
|AVG
|.208
|.340
|OBP
|.263
|.500
|SLG
|.396
|4
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|8
|19/3
|K/BB
|16/4
|3
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have a 5.18 team ERA that ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (173 total, 1.3 per game).
- Zerpa (1-2) pitches for the Royals to make his third start this season.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the left-hander tossed one inning against the Seattle Mariners, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.