Ke'Bryan Hayes vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ke'Bryan Hayes (.357 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Angel Zerpa and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Royals.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Angel Zerpa
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes is batting .269 with 22 doubles, six triples, 11 home runs and 24 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 49th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 109th and he is 66th in slugging.
- Hayes has gotten a hit in 64 of 97 games this season (66.0%), with multiple hits on 30 occasions (30.9%).
- Looking at the 97 games he has played this year, he's homered in 11 of them (11.3%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 29.9% of his games this year, Hayes has tallied at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (13.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 39.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.2%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Pirates Players vs the Royals
- Click Here for Bryan Reynolds
- Click Here for Ji-Hwan Bae
- Click Here for Liover Peguero
- Click Here for Jack Suwinski
- Click Here for Andrew McCutchen
- Click Here for Connor Joe
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|49
|.323
|AVG
|.217
|.358
|OBP
|.264
|.550
|SLG
|.338
|25
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|4
|33
|RBI
|19
|32/11
|K/BB
|50/13
|4
|SB
|5
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.18).
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- The Royals will look to Zerpa (1-2) in his third start this season.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Saturday -- the left-hander threw one inning against the Seattle Mariners, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.