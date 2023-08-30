The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ke'Bryan Hayes (.357 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Angel Zerpa and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Royals.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Angel Zerpa

Angel Zerpa TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is batting .269 with 22 doubles, six triples, 11 home runs and 24 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 49th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 109th and he is 66th in slugging.

Hayes has gotten a hit in 64 of 97 games this season (66.0%), with multiple hits on 30 occasions (30.9%).

Looking at the 97 games he has played this year, he's homered in 11 of them (11.3%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 29.9% of his games this year, Hayes has tallied at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (13.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 39.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.2%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Pirates Players vs the Royals

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 49 .323 AVG .217 .358 OBP .264 .550 SLG .338 25 XBH 14 7 HR 4 33 RBI 19 32/11 K/BB 50/13 4 SB 5

Royals Pitching Rankings