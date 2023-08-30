Ji-Hwan Bae vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Ji-Hwan Bae -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Kansas City Royals, with Angel Zerpa on the hill, on August 30 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Angel Zerpa
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ji-Hwan Bae? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae is hitting .240 with 13 doubles, two home runs and 24 walks.
- Bae has reached base via a hit in 43 games this season (of 81 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- In 81 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- Bae has picked up an RBI in 19.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 7.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 38.3% of his games this year (31 of 81), with two or more runs nine times (11.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Pirates Players vs the Royals
- Click Here for Bryan Reynolds
- Click Here for Liover Peguero
- Click Here for Jack Suwinski
- Click Here for Ke'Bryan Hayes
- Click Here for Andrew McCutchen
- Click Here for Connor Joe
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|42
|.237
|AVG
|.243
|.305
|OBP
|.313
|.316
|SLG
|.316
|7
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|9
|33/12
|K/BB
|36/12
|12
|SB
|9
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.18).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (173 total, 1.3 per game).
- Zerpa (1-2) starts for the Royals, his third this season.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Saturday -- the left-hander threw one inning against the Seattle Mariners, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.