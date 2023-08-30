Ji-Hwan Bae -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Kansas City Royals, with Angel Zerpa on the hill, on August 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Angel Zerpa
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

  • Bae is hitting .240 with 13 doubles, two home runs and 24 walks.
  • Bae has reached base via a hit in 43 games this season (of 81 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
  • In 81 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.
  • Bae has picked up an RBI in 19.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 7.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 38.3% of his games this year (31 of 81), with two or more runs nine times (11.1%).

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 42
.237 AVG .243
.305 OBP .313
.316 SLG .316
7 XBH 8
1 HR 1
14 RBI 9
33/12 K/BB 36/12
12 SB 9

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.18).
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (173 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Zerpa (1-2) starts for the Royals, his third this season.
  • In his last time out -- in relief on Saturday -- the left-hander threw one inning against the Seattle Mariners, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.
