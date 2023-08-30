Ji-Hwan Bae -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Kansas City Royals, with Angel Zerpa on the hill, on August 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Angel Zerpa

Angel Zerpa TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate

Bae is hitting .240 with 13 doubles, two home runs and 24 walks.

Bae has reached base via a hit in 43 games this season (of 81 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

In 81 games played this year, he has gone deep in only two of them.

Bae has picked up an RBI in 19.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 7.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 38.3% of his games this year (31 of 81), with two or more runs nine times (11.1%).

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 42 .237 AVG .243 .305 OBP .313 .316 SLG .316 7 XBH 8 1 HR 1 14 RBI 9 33/12 K/BB 36/12 12 SB 9

