Jack Suwinski vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Jack Suwinski (.258 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Angel Zerpa. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a triple against the Royals.
Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Angel Zerpa
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jack Suwinski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Jack Suwinski At The Plate
- Suwinski has 17 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 64 walks while hitting .204.
- In 52 of 113 games this year (46.0%) Suwinski has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (14.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.0% of his games this year, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Suwinski has driven home a run in 35 games this season (31.0%), including more than one RBI in 9.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- In 35.4% of his games this year (40 of 113), he has scored, and in eight of those games (7.1%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Pirates Players vs the Royals
- Click Here for Bryan Reynolds
- Click Here for Ji-Hwan Bae
- Click Here for Liover Peguero
- Click Here for Ke'Bryan Hayes
- Click Here for Andrew McCutchen
- Click Here for Connor Joe
Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|54
|.191
|AVG
|.218
|.316
|OBP
|.351
|.362
|SLG
|.521
|18
|XBH
|21
|7
|HR
|14
|23
|RBI
|31
|74/33
|K/BB
|70/31
|7
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.18).
- The Royals rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (173 total, 1.3 per game).
- Zerpa (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Royals, his third of the season.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the lefty threw one inning against the Seattle Mariners, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.