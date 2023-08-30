On Wednesday, Jack Suwinski (.258 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Angel Zerpa. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a triple against the Royals.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Angel Zerpa

Angel Zerpa TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jack Suwinski At The Plate

Suwinski has 17 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 64 walks while hitting .204.

In 52 of 113 games this year (46.0%) Suwinski has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (14.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.0% of his games this year, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

Suwinski has driven home a run in 35 games this season (31.0%), including more than one RBI in 9.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

In 35.4% of his games this year (40 of 113), he has scored, and in eight of those games (7.1%) he has scored more than once.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 54 .191 AVG .218 .316 OBP .351 .362 SLG .521 18 XBH 21 7 HR 14 23 RBI 31 74/33 K/BB 70/31 7 SB 2

