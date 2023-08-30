On Wednesday, Connor Joe (batting .313 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Angel Zerpa. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Angel Zerpa

Angel Zerpa TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Joe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe has 27 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 42 walks while batting .250.

Joe has reached base via a hit in 60 games this year (of 108 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

He has gone deep in 8.3% of his games in 2023 (nine of 108), and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Joe has picked up an RBI in 24.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 5.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

In 36.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (9.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Pirates Players vs the Royals

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 50 .280 AVG .222 .394 OBP .300 .441 SLG .421 18 XBH 21 4 HR 5 22 RBI 11 42/27 K/BB 57/15 0 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings