Connor Joe vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Connor Joe (batting .313 in his past 10 games) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Angel Zerpa. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Angel Zerpa
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe has 27 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 42 walks while batting .250.
- Joe has reached base via a hit in 60 games this year (of 108 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 8.3% of his games in 2023 (nine of 108), and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Joe has picked up an RBI in 24.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 5.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
- In 36.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (9.3%).
Other Pirates Players vs the Royals
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|50
|.280
|AVG
|.222
|.394
|OBP
|.300
|.441
|SLG
|.421
|18
|XBH
|21
|4
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|11
|42/27
|K/BB
|57/15
|0
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Royals' 5.18 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- The Royals will send Zerpa (1-2) out to make his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the left-hander threw one inning against the Seattle Mariners, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.
