The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Bryan Reynolds (.356 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Angel Zerpa and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a triple against the Royals.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Angel Zerpa

Angel Zerpa TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 123 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .459.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 61st in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.

Reynolds has had a hit in 84 of 118 games this year (71.2%), including multiple hits 30 times (25.4%).

He has gone deep in 16 games this year (13.6%), homering in 3.5% of his chances at the plate.

Reynolds has driven home a run in 40 games this year (33.9%), including more than one RBI in 12.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

In 51 of 118 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 59 .240 AVG .285 .318 OBP .328 .389 SLG .527 21 XBH 30 6 HR 12 28 RBI 36 44/24 K/BB 63/16 3 SB 7

Royals Pitching Rankings