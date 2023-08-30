Bryan Reynolds vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Bryan Reynolds (.356 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Angel Zerpa and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 with a triple against the Royals.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Angel Zerpa
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Explore More About This Game
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 123 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .459.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 61st in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.
- Reynolds has had a hit in 84 of 118 games this year (71.2%), including multiple hits 30 times (25.4%).
- He has gone deep in 16 games this year (13.6%), homering in 3.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Reynolds has driven home a run in 40 games this year (33.9%), including more than one RBI in 12.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- In 51 of 118 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Other Pirates Players vs the Royals
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|59
|.240
|AVG
|.285
|.318
|OBP
|.328
|.389
|SLG
|.527
|21
|XBH
|30
|6
|HR
|12
|28
|RBI
|36
|44/24
|K/BB
|63/16
|3
|SB
|7
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.18).
- The Royals rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (173 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Royals will look to Zerpa (1-2) in his third start of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the lefty threw one inning against the Seattle Mariners, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.
