Andrew McCutchen -- with a slugging percentage of .462 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Kansas City Royals, with Angel Zerpa on the hill, on August 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Angel Zerpa

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Discover More About This Game

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .368 this season while batting .249 with 71 walks and 51 runs scored.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 96th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 114th in slugging.

McCutchen has picked up a hit in 58.9% of his 107 games this year, with at least two hits in 21.5% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 11.2% of his games in 2023 (12 of 107), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

McCutchen has had at least one RBI in 24.3% of his games this year (26 of 107), with two or more RBI nine times (8.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 38.3% of his games this season (41 of 107), with two or more runs 10 times (9.3%).

Other Pirates Players vs the Royals

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 51 .271 AVG .223 .380 OBP .356 .397 SLG .380 15 XBH 14 5 HR 7 21 RBI 19 50/35 K/BB 49/36 5 SB 5

