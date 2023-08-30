Andrew McCutchen vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Andrew McCutchen -- with a slugging percentage of .462 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Kansas City Royals, with Angel Zerpa on the hill, on August 30 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Angel Zerpa
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Discover More About This Game
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .368 this season while batting .249 with 71 walks and 51 runs scored.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 96th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 114th in slugging.
- McCutchen has picked up a hit in 58.9% of his 107 games this year, with at least two hits in 21.5% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.2% of his games in 2023 (12 of 107), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- McCutchen has had at least one RBI in 24.3% of his games this year (26 of 107), with two or more RBI nine times (8.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 38.3% of his games this season (41 of 107), with two or more runs 10 times (9.3%).
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|51
|.271
|AVG
|.223
|.380
|OBP
|.356
|.397
|SLG
|.380
|15
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|19
|50/35
|K/BB
|49/36
|5
|SB
|5
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.18).
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 173 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- The Royals will look to Zerpa (1-2) in his third start of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed one inning against the Seattle Mariners, allowing one earned run while giving up one hit.
