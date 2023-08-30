Alfonso Rivas vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 30
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Alfonso Rivas (.259 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Angel Zerpa and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Royals.
Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Angel Zerpa
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Alfonso Rivas At The Plate
- Rivas is hitting .206 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks.
- In 40.0% of his 25 games this season, Rivas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- In 25 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- In five games this year, Rivas has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in six games this season (24.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Other Pirates Players vs the Royals
Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|2
|.200
|AVG
|.143
|.256
|OBP
|.143
|.343
|SLG
|.286
|3
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|0
|12/3
|K/BB
|4/0
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.18).
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 173 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- The Royals are sending Zerpa (1-2) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the left-hander threw one inning against the Seattle Mariners, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.
