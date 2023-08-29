The Kansas City Royals hope to stop their four-game losing run against the Pittsburgh Pirates (59-73), on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Cole Ragans (5-4) for the Royals and Colin Selby (1-0) for the Pirates.

Pirates vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ragans - KC (5-4, 3.81 ERA) vs Selby - PIT (1-0, 5.91 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Colin Selby

Selby (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Pirates, his second of the season.

His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty tossed two scoreless innings without allowing a hit.

Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .268 against him this season. He has a 5.91 ERA and 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings over his eight games.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cole Ragans

The Royals will hand the ball to Ragans (5-4) for his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander did not allow a run in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 23 games this season with a 3.81 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .237.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Ragans has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has 13 appearances with no earned runs allowed in 23 chances this season.

