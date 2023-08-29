How to Watch the Pirates vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 29
The Kansas City Royals and Pittsburgh Pirates play on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET. Bobby Witt Jr. and Connor Joe have been on a tear in recent games for their respective squads.
Pirates vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 127 home runs as a team.
- Pittsburgh ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .386 this season.
- The Pirates rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .235.
- Pittsburgh has scored 552 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Pirates have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Pirates rank 20th with an average of 8.9 strikeouts per game.
- Pittsburgh has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in the majors.
- Pittsburgh has pitched to a 4.56 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.
- The Pirates rank 22nd in MLB with a combined 1.391 WHIP this season.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Colin Selby heads to the mound for the Pirates to make his second start of the season, seeking his second win.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, throwing two innings without allowing a run or hit.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/24/2023
|Cubs
|L 5-4
|Home
|Rob Zastryzny
|Justin Steele
|8/25/2023
|Cubs
|W 2-1
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Kyle Hendricks
|8/26/2023
|Cubs
|L 10-6
|Home
|Colin Selby
|Jordan Wicks
|8/27/2023
|Cubs
|L 10-1
|Home
|Bailey Falter
|Javier Assad
|8/28/2023
|Royals
|W 5-0
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Zack Greinke
|8/29/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Colin Selby
|Cole Ragans
|8/30/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Brady Singer
|9/1/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|-
|Dakota Hudson
|9/2/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Bailey Falter
|Drew Rom
|9/3/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Adam Wainwright
|9/4/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|-
|Corbin Burnes
