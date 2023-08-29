Tuesday's contest that pits the Kansas City Royals (41-92) against the Pittsburgh Pirates (59-73) at Kauffman Stadium is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Royals. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on August 29.

The Royals will give the ball to Cole Ragans (5-4, 3.81 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Colin Selby (1-0, 5.91 ERA).

Pirates vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Pirates vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Royals 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 4-5 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Pirates' past 10 games.

The Pirates have won in 44, or 41.5%, of the 106 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Pittsburgh has won 22 of 51 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Pittsburgh is the No. 23 offense in baseball, scoring 4.2 runs per game (552 total runs).

The Pirates have pitched to a 4.56 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Pirates Schedule