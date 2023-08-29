The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Liover Peguero (.176 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Cole Ragans and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Cole Ragans TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Discover More About This Game

Liover Peguero At The Plate

Peguero is batting .227 with two doubles, five home runs and seven walks.

In 48.3% of his games this season (14 of 29), Peguero has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (24.1%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in five games this year (17.2%), leaving the park in 4.6% of his chances at the plate.

Peguero has an RBI in 10 of 29 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 11 games this year (37.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 14 .292 AVG .163 .340 OBP .226 .500 SLG .306 4 XBH 3 3 HR 2 12 RBI 5 19/3 K/BB 15/4 3 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings