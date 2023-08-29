On Tuesday, Ke'Bryan Hayes (.548 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Ragans. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He reached base in all five of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Royals.

Kauffman Stadium

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate

Hayes is batting .269 with 22 doubles, six triples, 10 home runs and 23 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 111th, and he is 71st in the league in slugging.

Hayes has picked up a hit in 65.6% of his 96 games this year, with multiple hits in 31.3% of those games.

Looking at the 96 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (10.4%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.2% of his games this year, Hayes has tallied at least one RBI. In 12 of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 37 games this year (38.5%), including seven multi-run games (7.3%).

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 48 .323 AVG .216 .358 OBP .261 .550 SLG .325 25 XBH 13 7 HR 3 33 RBI 17 32/11 K/BB 49/12 4 SB 5

