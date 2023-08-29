Ji-Hwan Bae vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ji-Hwan Bae -- with a slugging percentage of .375 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Kansas City Royals, with Cole Ragans on the hill, on August 29 at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last appearance against the Royals.
Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Read More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Royals Player Props
|Pirates vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Pirates vs Royals
|Pirates vs Royals Odds
|Pirates vs Royals Prediction
Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate
- Bae is batting .240 with 13 doubles, two home runs and 24 walks.
- Bae has had a hit in 42 of 80 games this season (52.5%), including multiple hits 14 times (17.5%).
- He has homered in two of 80 games played this season, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Bae has had at least one RBI in 18.8% of his games this year (15 of 80), with two or more RBI six times (7.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 38.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (11.3%).
Other Pirates Players vs the Royals
Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|41
|.237
|AVG
|.242
|.305
|OBP
|.315
|.316
|SLG
|.318
|7
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|8
|33/12
|K/BB
|34/12
|12
|SB
|9
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.17 team ERA ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 171 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Ragans makes the start for the Royals, his seventh of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.81 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, the left-hander went six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 3.81 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .237 to his opponents.
