Jason Delay vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Jason Delay (.313 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two walks and six RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Ragans. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Jason Delay Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Discover More About This Game
Jason Delay At The Plate
- Delay has 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks while batting .272.
- Delay has picked up a hit in 53.2% of his 47 games this year, with more than one hit in 19.1% of them.
- He has gone deep in one of 47 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 23.4% of his games this year, Delay has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 12 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Jason Delay Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|22
|.264
|AVG
|.281
|.329
|OBP
|.338
|.306
|SLG
|.469
|3
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|9
|14/6
|K/BB
|20/5
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.17 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (171 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Royals will send Ragans (5-4) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.81 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, the left-hander threw six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.81, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents are batting .237 against him.
