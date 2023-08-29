The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Connor Joe and his .516 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Cole Ragans and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Cole Ragans

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Connor Joe At The Plate

Joe is hitting .253 with 27 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 41 walks.

Joe has had a hit in 60 of 107 games this year (56.1%), including multiple hits 17 times (15.9%).

Looking at the 107 games he has played this year, he's homered in nine of them (8.4%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 24.3% of his games this year, Joe has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (5.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 36.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (9.3%).

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 49 .280 AVG .228 .394 OBP .303 .441 SLG .431 18 XBH 21 4 HR 5 22 RBI 11 42/27 K/BB 55/14 0 SB 3

Royals Pitching Rankings