Bryan Reynolds -- with a slugging percentage of .356 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Kansas City Royals, with Cole Ragans on the hill, on August 29 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Cole Ragans

Cole Ragans TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate

Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.458) and total hits (122) this season.

Reynolds has gotten at least one hit in 70.9% of his games this season (83 of 117), with multiple hits 30 times (25.6%).

He has hit a home run in 13.7% of his games in 2023 (16 of 117), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Reynolds has had at least one RBI in 34.2% of his games this year (40 of 117), with more than one RBI 15 times (12.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 51 times this season (43.6%), including 11 games with multiple runs (9.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 58 .240 AVG .286 .318 OBP .331 .389 SLG .526 21 XBH 29 6 HR 12 28 RBI 36 44/24 K/BB 61/16 3 SB 7

Royals Pitching Rankings