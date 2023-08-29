Bryan Reynolds vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 29
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Bryan Reynolds -- with a slugging percentage of .356 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Kansas City Royals, with Cole Ragans on the hill, on August 29 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Cole Ragans
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan Reynolds? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate
- Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in slugging percentage (.458) and total hits (122) this season.
- Reynolds has gotten at least one hit in 70.9% of his games this season (83 of 117), with multiple hits 30 times (25.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 13.7% of his games in 2023 (16 of 117), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Reynolds has had at least one RBI in 34.2% of his games this year (40 of 117), with more than one RBI 15 times (12.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 51 times this season (43.6%), including 11 games with multiple runs (9.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|58
|.240
|AVG
|.286
|.318
|OBP
|.331
|.389
|SLG
|.526
|21
|XBH
|29
|6
|HR
|12
|28
|RBI
|36
|44/24
|K/BB
|61/16
|3
|SB
|7
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.17).
- The Royals rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (171 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Royals are sending Ragans (5-4) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.81 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.81, with 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents have a .237 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.