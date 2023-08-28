The Kansas City Royals (41-91) bring a three-game losing streak into a matchup versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (58-73), at 8:10 PM ET on Monday.

The Pirates will give the nod to Johan Oviedo (7-13, 4.46 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Zack Greinke (1-12, 5.02 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Pirates vs. Royals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Oviedo - PIT (7-13, 4.46 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-12, 5.02 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johan Oviedo

The Pirates will hand the ball to Oviedo (7-13) for his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.46, a 2.08 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.328 in 26 games this season.

In 26 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 12 of them.

Oviedo has started 26 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 20 times. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 26 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Greinke

Greinke (1-12) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 5.02 ERA in 114 2/3 innings pitched, with 78 strikeouts.

His most recent time out was in relief on Wednesday when the righty threw four scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while giving up two hits.

The 39-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.02, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 23 games this season. Opponents have a .280 batting average against him.

Greinke is trying to collect his third quality start of the year.

Greinke is trying to collect his 18th start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

In three of his 23 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.