Bryan Reynolds' Pittsburgh Pirates (58-73) and Bobby Witt Jr.'s Kansas City Royals (41-91) will clash in the series opener on Monday, August 28 at Kauffman Stadium. The matchup will start at 8:10 PM ET.

The Pirates are -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Royals (-105). The over/under is 9.5 runs for the matchup.

Pirates vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Johan Oviedo - PIT (7-13, 4.46 ERA) vs Zack Greinke - KC (1-12, 5.02 ERA)

Pirates vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Pirates have been favorites in 22 games this season and won 14 (63.6%) of those contests.

The Pirates have gone 14-8 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (63.6% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Pittsburgh.

The Pirates have been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only one time in the last 10 games, and won that matchup.

Over its last 10 outings, Pittsburgh and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have been chosen as underdogs in 116 games this year and have walked away with the win 36 times (31%) in those games.

The Royals have a mark of 35-77 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 1-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Pirates vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew McCutchen 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Connor Joe 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+165) Ji-Hwan Bae 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+210) Ke'Bryan Hayes 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+160) Bryan Reynolds 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165)

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 20th 4th Win NL Central +100000 - 5th

