How to Watch the Pirates vs. Royals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 28
Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the Kansas City Royals and Salvador Perez on Monday at 8:10 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Pirates vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Pirates Injury Report
|Pirates vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Pirates vs Royals Player Props
|Pirates vs Royals Pitching Matchup
|Pirates vs Royals Odds
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates have hit the fifth-fewest home runs in MLB action this season (127).
- Pittsburgh is slugging .385, the fifth-lowest average in baseball.
- The Pirates have the fourth-worst batting average in the league (.234).
- Pittsburgh is the 24th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.2 runs per game (547 total).
- The Pirates are 23rd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .313.
- The Pirates strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 21st in baseball.
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Pittsburgh's pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- Pittsburgh has the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.59).
- Pitchers for the Pirates combine for the 22nd-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.399).
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Pirates will send Johan Oviedo (7-13) to the mound for his 27th start of the season. He is 7-13 with a 4.46 ERA and 129 strikeouts through 145 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Oviedo is trying to record his 13th quality start of the season.
- Oviedo will look to collect his 21st game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 26 outings this season.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/23/2023
|Cardinals
|L 6-4
|Home
|Luis Ortiz
|Zack Thompson
|8/24/2023
|Cubs
|L 5-4
|Home
|Rob Zastryzny
|Justin Steele
|8/25/2023
|Cubs
|W 2-1
|Home
|Mitch Keller
|Kyle Hendricks
|8/26/2023
|Cubs
|L 10-6
|Home
|Colin Selby
|Jordan Wicks
|8/27/2023
|Cubs
|L 10-1
|Home
|Bailey Falter
|Javier Assad
|8/28/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Zack Greinke
|8/29/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Luis Ortiz
|Cole Ragans
|8/30/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Brady Singer
|9/1/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|-
|Dakota Hudson
|9/2/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Bailey Falter
|Drew Rom
|9/3/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Johan Oviedo
|Adam Wainwright
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.