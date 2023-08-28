Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the Kansas City Royals and Salvador Perez on Monday at 8:10 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.

Pirates vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit the fifth-fewest home runs in MLB action this season (127).

Pittsburgh is slugging .385, the fifth-lowest average in baseball.

The Pirates have the fourth-worst batting average in the league (.234).

Pittsburgh is the 24th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.2 runs per game (547 total).

The Pirates are 23rd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .313.

The Pirates strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 21st in baseball.

The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Pittsburgh's pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.

Pittsburgh has the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.59).

Pitchers for the Pirates combine for the 22nd-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.399).

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

The Pirates will send Johan Oviedo (7-13) to the mound for his 27th start of the season. He is 7-13 with a 4.46 ERA and 129 strikeouts through 145 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.

Oviedo is trying to record his 13th quality start of the season.

Oviedo will look to collect his 21st game of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 26 outings this season.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 8/23/2023 Cardinals L 6-4 Home Luis Ortiz Zack Thompson 8/24/2023 Cubs L 5-4 Home Rob Zastryzny Justin Steele 8/25/2023 Cubs W 2-1 Home Mitch Keller Kyle Hendricks 8/26/2023 Cubs L 10-6 Home Colin Selby Jordan Wicks 8/27/2023 Cubs L 10-1 Home Bailey Falter Javier Assad 8/28/2023 Royals - Away Johan Oviedo Zack Greinke 8/29/2023 Royals - Away Luis Ortiz Cole Ragans 8/30/2023 Royals - Away Mitch Keller Brady Singer 9/1/2023 Cardinals - Away - Dakota Hudson 9/2/2023 Cardinals - Away Bailey Falter Drew Rom 9/3/2023 Cardinals - Away Johan Oviedo Adam Wainwright

