Zack Greinke will take the mound for the Kansas City Royals in the first of a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Connor Joe on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

The Royals are listed as -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Pirates (-115). A 9-run total is listed in this contest.

Pirates vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: BSKC

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Pirates -115 -105 9 -115 -105 - - -

Pirates Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Pirates have been favored just once and won that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Pirates and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Pirates' last 10 games.

Pirates Betting Records & Stats

The Pirates have won 63.6% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (14-8).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Pittsburgh has a 14-8 record (winning 63.6% of its games).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Pirates a 53.5% chance to win.

Pittsburgh has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 131 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 72 of those games (72-56-3).

The Pirates have a 10-5-0 record ATS this season (covering 66.7% of the time).

Pirates Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-36 26-37 23-31 35-41 40-48 18-24

