The Pittsburgh Pirates and Liover Peguero (.286 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Liover Peguero Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Liover Peguero At The Plate

Peguero has two doubles, five home runs and six walks while hitting .234.

Peguero has reached base via a hit in 14 games this year (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

In 17.9% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 10 games this year (35.7%), Peguero has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (21.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 11 games this season (39.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Liover Peguero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 13 .292 AVG .174 .340 OBP .224 .500 SLG .326 4 XBH 3 3 HR 2 12 RBI 5 19/3 K/BB 13/3 3 SB 1

