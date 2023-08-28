Ke'Bryan Hayes vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Ke'Bryan Hayes and his .488 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Cubs.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate
- Hayes has 21 doubles, six triples, 10 home runs and 22 walks while batting .261.
- In 65.3% of his games this season (62 of 95), Hayes has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (30.5%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 10.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Hayes has picked up an RBI in 28.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 37.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.4%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|47
|.323
|AVG
|.200
|.358
|OBP
|.243
|.550
|SLG
|.305
|25
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|3
|33
|RBI
|16
|32/11
|K/BB
|49/11
|4
|SB
|5
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Royals' 5.17 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (171 total, 1.3 per game).
- Greinke makes the start for the Royals, his 23rd of the season. He is 1-12 with a 5.02 ERA and 78 strikeouts through 114 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came in relief on Wednesday when the righty threw four scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while allowing two hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 39-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.02, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .280 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.