Connor Joe vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Monday, Connor Joe (.488 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 139 points above season-long percentage) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Greinke. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Connor Joe At The Plate
- Joe is batting .253 with 27 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 41 walks.
- Joe has picked up a hit in 60 of 107 games this season, with multiple hits 17 times.
- He has hit a home run in 8.4% of his games in 2023 (nine of 107), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Joe has had an RBI in 26 games this season (24.3%), including six multi-RBI outings (5.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 39 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|49
|.280
|AVG
|.228
|.394
|OBP
|.303
|.441
|SLG
|.431
|18
|XBH
|21
|4
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|11
|42/27
|K/BB
|55/14
|0
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.2 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.17 team ERA that ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (171 total, 1.3 per game).
- Greinke gets the start for the Royals, his 23rd of the season. He is 1-12 with a 5.02 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he tossed four scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while giving up two hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 39-year-old has amassed a 5.02 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .280 to opposing hitters.
