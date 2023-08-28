Andrew McCutchen vs. Royals Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Andrew McCutchen -- with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the mound, on August 28 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate
- McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.372) this season, fueled by 93 hits.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 87th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 111th in slugging.
- McCutchen has gotten a hit in 62 of 105 games this year (59.0%), with more than one hit on 23 occasions (21.9%).
- He has gone deep in 11.4% of his games in 2023 (12 of 105), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- McCutchen has had an RBI in 25 games this year (23.8%), including nine multi-RBI outings (8.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 39.0% of his games this season (41 of 105), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (9.5%) he has scored more than once.
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|49
|.271
|AVG
|.229
|.380
|OBP
|.364
|.397
|SLG
|.394
|15
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|7
|21
|RBI
|18
|50/35
|K/BB
|49/35
|5
|SB
|5
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Royals pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.17 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (171 total, 1.3 per game).
- Greinke gets the start for the Royals, his 23rd of the season. He is 1-12 with a 5.02 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 114 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Wednesday, when he threw four scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while giving up two hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 39-year-old has put up a 5.02 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .280 to opposing batters.
