Andrew McCutchen -- with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the mound, on August 28 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate

McCutchen leads Pittsburgh in OBP (.372) this season, fueled by 93 hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 87th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 111th in slugging.

McCutchen has gotten a hit in 62 of 105 games this year (59.0%), with more than one hit on 23 occasions (21.9%).

He has gone deep in 11.4% of his games in 2023 (12 of 105), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

McCutchen has had an RBI in 25 games this year (23.8%), including nine multi-RBI outings (8.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 39.0% of his games this season (41 of 105), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (9.5%) he has scored more than once.

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 49 .271 AVG .229 .380 OBP .364 .397 SLG .394 15 XBH 14 5 HR 7 21 RBI 18 50/35 K/BB 49/35 5 SB 5

Royals Pitching Rankings