The Pittsburgh Pirates, including Alfonso Rivas (.120 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Cubs.

Alfonso Rivas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

Monday, August 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alfonso Rivas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Alfonso Rivas At The Plate

Rivas is batting .188 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight walks.

In nine of 24 games this year (37.5%), Rivas has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in two of 24 games played this season, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Rivas has driven in a run in four games this season (16.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in six of 24 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Pirates Players vs the Royals

Alfonso Rivas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 9 .200 AVG .172 .256 OBP .351 .343 SLG .414 3 XBH 4 1 HR 1 3 RBI 3 12/3 K/BB 12/5 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings