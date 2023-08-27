The Chicago Cubs (68-61) will rely on Cody Bellinger when they visit Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (58-72) at PNC Park on Sunday, August 27. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:35 PM ET.

The Pirates are listed as +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Cubs (-125). A 9-run total has been set in this game.

Pirates vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Javier Assad - CHC (2-2, 3.12 ERA) vs Bailey Falter - PIT (1-7, 4.53 ERA)

Pirates vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have been favorites in 65 games this season and won 38 (58.5%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Cubs have gone 29-16 (64.4%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Pirates have come away with 43 wins in the 104 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Pirates have a win-loss record of 37-49 when favored by +105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +100000 - 5th

